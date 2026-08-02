Kathmandu: Nepalese authorities Sunday relaxed the curfew imposed in various parts of Madhesh and Koshi provinces as the security situation improved days after communal violence rocked the region.

Three people have been killed in communal violence in Nepal

that started after clashes erupted in Sunsari district bordering India in Koshi Province, prompting authorities to impose curfews, prohibitory orders and step up security deployment.

The violence broke out after members of the two communities, who were holding separate programmes, clashed over the use of loudspeakers and the display of religious flags July 26. The violence soon spread to neighbouring areas.

Authorities said that two people were killed in Sunsari district and one in Siraha district.

The curfew has been removed, and only prohibitory orders are in effect in two areas of Saptari district, including Rajbiraj Municipality, taking into consideration the improved security situation, said Naresh Kumar Yadav, assistant chief district officer of Saptari district.

Similarly, in Dhanusha, curfew orders have been withdrawn effective from Saturday while prohibitory orders have been issued in a few places after improvement in the security situation.

In Parsa district, prohibitory orders have been issued only for the night. However, public meetings and assembly of more than four people from 5 pm to 6 am in parts of Birgunj Metropolitan City were not allowed, according to a notice issued by the district administration office, Parsa.

In Siraha, curfew has been removed in some parts while it has been relaxed in some areas, according to a notice issued by the district administration office in Siraha.

Meanwhile, peace rallies have been organised in various parts of Madhesh Province aimed at maintaining religious harmony, unity and brotherhood among different communities.

In a related development, at the initiative of Home MinisterÂ Â Sudhan Gurung, a 13-point agreement has been reached between the government and a religious group in Janakpurdham in Dhanusha Sunday for maintaining harmony, unity and ending their proposed protest programme.