Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah Sunday said Kathmandu and New Delhi have agreed to take the help of historians, surveyors and experts to seek a resolution for a long-running boundary dispute.

Nepal and India have a long-running boundary dispute over Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, with both countries claiming the areas – located near the trijunction of India, Tibet and Nepal. India maintains that the territories are part of Uttarakhand and has said the issue should be addressed through bilateral dialogue.

The Nepal government has officially sent a diplomatic note to India, mentioning the issue of encroachment of territories by India, including Lipulekh, and we have already received their response, Shah said in the parliament in response to questions regarding the disputed locations.

Both countries have agreed to resolve the issue sitting together with the help of historians, surveyors and concerned experts through diplomatic means, he said.

He, however, added that it is not only India that has encroached land in Nepal; the latter, too, had done the same with India in multiple places.

You will be surprised to know about a fact, which I have learnt recently, only after becoming the Prime Minister, said Shah. Now, both countries should study the facts and sit together as friends to resolve the issue.

The prime minister said Nepal also held diplomatic discussions on the issue with China and the UK – because, he said, the dispute dates back to the period when the British government left the region in 1947.