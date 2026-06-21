Kathmandu: Nepal’s Prime Minister Balen Shah Sunday clarified his previous statement regarding the possible involvement of the United Kingdom in resolving the Nepal-India border dispute, stating that Nepal is not seeking British mediation.

During his first-ever appearance to answer lawmakers’ questions in the House of Representatives, the lower House of Parliament, May 31, Prime Minister Shah said that Nepal had engaged not only with India and China but had also spoken with the British government, considering that historical records existed with the British government from the period of British rule in India.

“Our view is that England (the UK) should also take an interest, as the issue dates back to the period when the British ruled India,” Shah had said. “Therefore, all these matters should be resolved through dialogue and diplomatic negotiations.”

In addition, Shah had remarked that Nepal had also encroached on Indian territory despite its longstanding complaints about Indian encroachment. The statement drew criticism from opposition political parties, foreign policy experts, and border analysts.

Sunday, Shah clarified his earlier remarks while addressing the inaugural session of the General Convention of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), which began in the southern Chitwan district.

“We have evidence regarding Kalapani and Lipulekh. What I meant was that if it is necessary to present records from the period when the British ruled the region, we are prepared to do so. We are not seeking British mediation,” he said.

He added that Nepal intends to resolve border issues with its neighbours through direct, evidence-based dialogue.

“We will settle these matters ourselves through discussions with our neighbours. We have the evidence,” he said. “No one should have any doubts about my nationalism.”

The border dispute has remained one of the key irritants in Nepal-India relations for decades.

Both countries maintain competing claims over the disputed areas of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani. While the region is currently under Indian administration, Nepal has long claimed the territories as part of its sovereign land. Both sides have maintained that the unresolved border issues should be addressed through diplomatic dialogue and mutual understanding.

Responding to Shah’s earlier remarks, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that third parties have no role in resolving border disputes between India and Nepal, stressing that existing bilateral mechanisms remain the appropriate channel for addressing outstanding issues.

In early June, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said both countries were working through established frameworks to resolve boundary matters.

“We have established bilateral mechanisms to resolve border issues,” Jaiswal said. “Whatever bilateral matters exist between India and Nepal, no third party has any role in them.”

Shah’s remarks also overshadowed the visit of RSP President Rabi Lamichhane to India in early June at the invitation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).