New Delhi: Leading video streaming platform Netflix has launched a TikTok-rival called Fast Laughs that gives mobile users an instant, full-screen feed of funny clips from its huge comedy catalog.

Fast Laughs, currently only available for iOS device owners in select countries, looks and feels like TikTok or Instagram Reels.

“Different short clips — taken from shows like Big Mouth or stand-up specials from comedians like Jerry Seinfeld and Ali Wong — play directly within the Netflix app. If one of the shows, films, or specials sparks interest, people can add said title to their saved list to watch later,” Netflix said in a statement late Wednesday.

Fast Laughs offers a full-screen feed from films (like Murder Mystery), series (Big Mouth), sitcoms (The Crew) and stand-up from comedians like Kevin Hart and Ali Wong.

“You access the feed through your bottom navigation menu by clicking on the Fast Laughs tab. Clips will start playing – when one ends another begins, to keep the laughs coming,” Netflix said.

Fast Laughs also lets smartphone users add series, films and stand-up specials to their list, or start viewing them immediately.

You can also share the clips individually on WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter so your friends can get in on the fun too.

The company said that it will soon start testing Fast Laughs for Android users.