Bhubaneswar: The State Election Commission (SEC) is going to implement a new rule for indirect election to the post of Zilla Parishad president and vicepresident, which will be conducted March 13 and 25, respectively.

The Panchayati Raj Department recently issued notification amending the Odisha Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Rules, 1994 by adding another clause.

As per the new norm, during the indirect election to posts of Zilla Parishad president and VP, all members will have to display their votes to the agent appointed by their own party before dropping it in the ballot box.

The parties will have to submit details on appointment of authorised agents in a prescribed form to the concerned electoral officer by 5.30pm a day before the polls.

ZP members interested for the top posts can submit his/her nomination paper between 10.30am to 11.30am on the scheduled day of the polling.

The nominations will be scrutinised in an hour and those interested in opting out can do so by 1.00pm the same day.

Voting will be held from 1.30pm to 4.00pm followed by the declaration of results.

The same routine will be followed for the election to the post of panchayat samiti chairman and vice-chairman, which will be conducted March 12 and 23, respectively.

Similarly, the Naib Sarpanch election will be held March 11 following the same procedures. It should be stated here that the SEC has asked SPs to make adequate police arrangements during the conduct of indirect elections.

PNN