Mumbai: Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai have taken ugly fights in the house to a new level on Bigg Boss season 13, but a new hate story seems to be brewing. Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra’s relationship hit a rocky patch in the Bigg Boss house when the former slapped the latter in a fit of rage.

In a promo video released by the makers, Mahira is seen getting into a fight with Rashami Desai over ‘parathas’. The fight soon turns nasty, with Rashami telling Mahira that she will make her own ‘parathas’. The verbal exchange leaves Mahira fuming.

Paras then goes to Mahira to console her. He asks her why she is frustrated and is fighting with Rashmi. He then tries to cover her mouth forcefully. This gesture seems to irritate Mahira, who then slaps him. Paras walks off in a huff while telling Mahira that what she did is unacceptable.

In another shot, Paras is seen telling Mahira that he stays away from girls who slap guys and for him, his self-respect comes first. Then, Mahira tries to stops him from leaving, but he shrugs her hands off of him and leaves her.

Paras and Mahira are believed to be the power couple of this season of the reality show. They are often seen supporting and defending each other.

IANS