Bhubaneswar: In the wake of strong protests by students, the state government has rolled back its decision to make 33 per cent marks compulsory for Plus II first year students for promotion to second year during current academic session.

However, the new rule will be implemented from next academic session, said School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash here Thursday. At present, there is no such criterion for the Plus II first year students registered with the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha.

“Taking a cue from the CBSE pattern, we wanted to make 33 per cent marks compulsory for promotion from Plus II first year to second year. Our only intention was to make the examination process systematic. However, students come to fore with allegations like non-completion of course/syllabus in several colleges. Hence, the new rule will be implemented from the next academic year,” Dash said.

Like last year, this year also the college authorities will conduct the first examinations, he said, adding, 75 per cent compulsory attendance will also be implemented from the next year.

The minister, however, clarified that there will be no change in the examination pattern and the colleges will send the marks obtained by the students to the CHSE in the following year. Students who will fail to secure 33 per cent aggregate marks in all subjects will be given a second chance, he stated.

The government has taken this decision in the wake of widespread resentment among

students across the state.