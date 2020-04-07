Bhubaneswar: State government has launched a new telemedicine helpline to provide medical care for potential coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said Monday.

“We are launching a dedicated COVID-19 telemedicine helpline-14410 to provide medical assistance to potential COVID-19 cases across the state. This is a completely free service, and anyone who is suffering from COVID-19 symptoms such as cough, fever, tiredness and difficulty in breathing, etc can call the helpline,” Patnaik said,

Patnaik also appealed the doctors from the state and across India to support the government in this initiative.

Notably, earlier the state government was using ‘104’ number for registration of foreign and outside state returnees and to provide information on healthcare facilities, quarantine, isolation and symptoms related information of COVID-19.

The Chief Minister also said that doctors are at the frontline of the fight against coronavirus and appealed them to register themselves voluntarily to provide free service on medical assistance to people exhibiting coronavirus-like symptoms.

PNN