Beijing: The prime minister of New Zealand stressed the mutual benefits of trade with China in a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping Friday, while acknowledging their disagreements on geopolitical issues.

Christopher Luxon, on his first visit to China since becoming prime minister in late 2023, flew to Beijing after two days of meetings with officials and business leaders in Shanghai, China’s commercial centre.

He wants to maintain healthy trade ties despite differences over regional and global security issues and China’s growing divide with the United States. China is an important market for New Zealand food, dairy and other exports.

Xi told Luxon that the two countries should seek common ground while setting aside their differences, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said. He called for deepening trade and investment cooperation and exploring cooperation in areas such as climate.

Luxon raised the necessity of reducing tensions in the Indo-Pacific region, according to a news release from his office. He also brought up the importance of what he called “the key role” that China can play in helping to resolve global challenges such as the war in Ukraine.

“In a complex world, open dialogue is more important than ever,” Luxon said in a post about the meeting on X.

His exchange with Xi came one day after revelations that New Zealand had suspended millions of dollars in aid to the Cook Islands over concerns about the latter’s deepening ties with China.

China accounts for more than 20 per cent of New Zealand’s exports of goods and services.

“Our trade and economic links are complementary and contribute to prosperity in both countries,” Luxon was quoted as saying in the news release.

New Zealand announced this week a limited easing of visa requirements for Chinese visitors, a major source of tourism revenue.

Luxon is headed to Europe next, where he will have meetings in Brussels and the Netherlands, his office said.

He will discuss trade, security and geopolitical issues with European Union leaders. In the Netherlands, he is an invited guest to next week’s NATO summit in The Hague.

