Sambalpur: A man who had married a few weeks back carried out his own kidnapping to get rid of his wife. However, the ‘fake’ kidnapping attempt failed and he was arrested by the Burla police in Sambalpur district Friday, official said.

The man has been identified as Pinku Singh of Goshala locality in Burla town. Pinku was in a relationship with a woman of the same locality for a long time. They decided to get married and left their respective homes, May 30. They got married June 20 at a local court in Bhadrak. The couple then returned to Burla and was staying together in a rented accommodation.

The two visited a shop July 12 and were returning home when Pinku was ‘abducted’ by two unidentified men and taken away in a car. Pinku’s wife then informed her parents about the ‘abduction’. Her father immediately lodged an FIR with Burla police.

During the probe, police came to know that Pinku’s family was involved in the abduction. It later surfaced that Pinku’s parents were against the marriage and they had persuaded him to desert his newly-married wife. Under pressure Pinku hatched the ‘kidnap’ plan with his brother Bikash to get rid of his wife.

However, the plan has backfired and both Pinku and his brother are in custody. Police are on the lookout for the second associated who helped in the fake kidnapping.

PNN