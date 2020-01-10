Keonjhar: Seven decades after independence, many villages in mineral-rich Koenjhar have been reeling under backwardness with no basic facilities while the Centre has been laying emphasis on smart cities.

In a noble step towards fulfilling the dream of smart villages, Ideal Development, an NGO, has come forward to make 100 villages self-sufficient and smart in the district with partnership of villagers.

Sebati Singh, secretary of the NGO addressed a press meet here Monday. The NGO has drawn up modalities for the smart village.

She said that the benefits of many schemes and programmes do not reach people for lack of awareness.

“We have drawn up a plan for realizing Smart village dream. We will appoint Gramabandhu in each village. Gramabandhus will train Grama Champions will be keen to take up various entrepreneurship and set examples for others,” she added.

In the initial phase, 20 villages will be surveyed by Gramabandhus while two-day training camps will be organized for villagers on food security, education, health, entrepreneurship, agriculture sectors. The villagers will be made self-sufficient.