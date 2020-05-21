London: N’Golo Kante has been allowed to skip Chelsea’s return to training due to his coronavirus fears. The French World Cup winner joined up Tuesday with Frank Lampard’s squad as Chelsea resumed training. But the 29-year-old N’Golo Kante missed Wednesday’s small group practice with the blessing of Chelsea manager Lampard. He is reported to have allowed N’Golo Kante to train at home on compassionate leave.

Unsure about training

Kante, who tested negative for the virus is still not convinced whether it is safe to train with teammates. Black and ethnic minorities are at greater risk of serious illness if they contract the virus, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Earlier health scare

Midfielder Kante is understood to have mostly remained indoors with one of his brothers since the suspension of the Premier League season March 13. The former Leicester star experienced a health scare when he collapsed at Chelsea’s training ground two years ago. Tests did not reveal any heart concerns but Kante missed Chelsea’s next game as a precaution. Kante’s elder brother Niamh died of a heart attack shortly before the 2018 World Cup.

Others who have opted out of training

Kante’s decision to stay at home comes after Watford captain Troy Deeney opted not to join his team for the resumption of training. Deeney’s young child has breathing difficulties and he did not want to put his family at risk.

AFP