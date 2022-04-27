Baripada: A bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) held Monday a hearing on illegal sand mining and smuggling from two sand quarries in Budhabalanga river under Badasahi block and imposed a fine of over Rs 17 crore on the lease holders.

The district administration had earlier been pulled up by the NGT over the illegal sand mining and smuggling from these two particular quarries. The NGT had earlier sought a report from the district administration over illegal sand mining in the Arpata and Dingira sand quarries.

Judicial Member Justice B Amit Sthalekar and expert member Saibal Dasgupta vetted all documents and reports related to mining and pronounced the verdict Monday. The hearing of the case was held on virtual mode in the presence of additional officer of the NGT standing committee Tapas Kumar Praharaj, advocates Dipa Ranjan Ghose, Gorachand Raychoudhry, Shivajyoti Chakrabarty, Debashish Ghosh and TS Swarag.

The matter came up before the NGT after Radha Mohan Singh, a resident of Chhelia village under Badasahi block filed petitions (case no-30/22 and 31/22 EZ) before the green body in this regard. He alleged illegal mining was being carried out at Arpata and Dingira sand quarries.

The NGT also had directed the district administration to form a five-member team and conduct a probe into the charges and file the report within four weeks.

The NGT had heard the matter April 22. The court received a report which said that 2,000 cubic centimetres of sand was supposed to be extracted from Dingira mine. However, 83,000 cubic centimetres of sand has been extracted. The report also stated that sand was mined only 50 to 60 metres from a bridge, posing a threat to it.

The NGT assessed the damage done by excess mining to the environment and biodiversity at Rs 12,10,77,404.

Similarly, 2,400 cubic centimetres of sand was supposed to be mined from Arpata quarry, but 25,000 cubic centimetres had been lifted. The damage to environment and biodiversity was pegged at Rs 4,92,38,686.

The administration has been directed to install demarcation poles around the leased out sand mines areas. The Road and Building department has been told to repair damaged roads due to frequent mineral transportation.

The Mayurbhanj collector has also been asked to file cases against the tehsildar concerned and the two lease holders under various provisions under IPC, CrPC and other legal framework.