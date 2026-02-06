Puri: The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Eastern Zone Bench, Kolkata, has directed government agencies in Odisha’s Puri district to constitute a joint committee to investigate alleged deforestation and construction activities in the eco-sensitive zones of the Balukhand-Konark Wildlife Sanctuary, which are reportedly causing ecological damage to the fragile ecosystem.

Akhand, counsel representing the petitioners, drew the tribunal’s attention to alleged wanton tree felling, deforestation, land clearing and permanent construction within the sanctuary and its eco-sensitive zone without permission from the competent authority. These activities, he submitted, have resulted in the destruction of natural habitat and violations of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980.

The Balukhand-Konark Wildlife Sanctuary, an ecological hotspot with rich flora and fauna, has historically served as a protective barrier for densely populated human settlements against tidal surges and cyclonic fury. Prima facie, the averments made in the application raise substantial questions relating to the environment arising out of the implementation of enactments specified in Schedule I to the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010, the tribunal observed in its order.

“In view of the averments made in the application, we also consider it appropriate that a joint committee be constituted to verify the factual position and suggest appropriate remedial action,” the order said.

Accordingly, the tribunal constituted a joint committee comprising representatives of the Odisha State Pollution Control Board, the collector and district magistrate, Puri, and the divisional forest officer, Puri Wildlife Division. The committee has been directed to meet within two weeks, conduct site visits, examine the grievances of the applicant, associate the applicant and representatives of the concerned project proponent, verify the factual position and suggest appropriate remedial measures.

The collector and district magistrate, Puri, will act as the nodal agency for coordination and compliance. The tribunal directed the committee to submit its report within one month.

UNI