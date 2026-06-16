Bhubaneswar: A complaint has been filed before the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking intervention into the alleged unlawful arrest, assault and intimidation of Tikhiri gram panchayat sarpanch Chameli Ojha and her younger brother Suryakanta Ojha in Mahakalapada of Kendrapara district.

The complaint, lodged by human rights defender Bha jaman Biswal, alleged that Chameli (34) was arrested and assaulted by police June 11 after she visited the Mahakalapada block office to raise panchayat development issues before the BDO. According to the petition, instead of addressing her grievance, the Block Development Officer lodged a police complaint accusing her of disrupting official work, using abusive language and recording video inside the office without permission.

Chameli and her supporters, however, denied the allegations and filed a counter-complaint, claiming she was assaulted inside the office and her mobile phone was forcibly snatched. The complainant further alleged that police later arrested Chameli and her brother on fabricated charges, subjected them to physical assault and criminal intimidation, and failed to prepare a proper arrest memo.

Biswal urged the NHRC to direct the state government and senior police officials to preserve CCTV footage from Mahakalapada police station, initiate action against the officials involved and provide compensation of Rs 50 lakh to Chameli and Rs 20 lakh to her brother for alleged human rights violations.

The case was registered before the NHRC with case number 568/18/27/2026 and further details into the matter are awaited.