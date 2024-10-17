Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Wednesday issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Government of NCT of Delhi, and the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, calling for a detailed report within two weeks on the rape of a 34-year-old woman from Odisha October 10.

Hearing a plea filed by human rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, the NHRC has also asked for a report on the victim’s health status, the progress of police investigation, and the steps taken to provide relief and rehabilitation to the victim, who is currently under medical treatment. It sought information on measures being taken or proposed to prevent such incidents, which violate the dignity of women, from recurring in the future.