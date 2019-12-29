Kendrapara: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) within four weeks from the Odisha DGP over the murder of RTI activist Abhimanyu Panda in Kandhamal district.

Acting on a petition filed by rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, the NHRC recently sought an ATR from the Director General of Police (DGP).

RTI activist Abhimanyu Panda of Bataguda village in Kandhamal district, who had filed many RTI applications before various authorities, was shot dead by two assailants December 10 last while he was standing in front of his house.

The delay in arresting the culprits posed serious question of human rights as it involves the role of Police, intelligence and law and order of the state, Tripathy contended.

He alleged that Abhimanyu was murdered to silence him over his RTI applications into the alleged irregularities made in tribal welfare funds and corruption.

The failure of the state police to save the RTI activists, journalists and human rights defenders from such attacks and extending appropriate safety, security to them pose serious question of violation of human rights.

Failure of the state in implementing the provisions of Whistle Blowers Protection Act, 2013 in the state amounts to serious human rights violation, Tripathy alleged.

He requested NHRC to order fair investigation by an independent team of experts immediately, to ensure safety and security to all the RTI Activists, journalists and human rights defenders.

Tripathy sought immediate legal action against the wrong doers and adequate compensation and safety and security to the family members of the deceased RTI activist.

The NHRC in its order directed the concerned authority to submit a detailed report within four weeks.

In case, the report was not received within stipulated period, then the NHRC shall be constrained to order for personal appearance of the concerned authorities, the order said.