Kendrapara: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Monday sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the District Collector, Superintendent of Police (SP), and District Education Officer (DEO) of Balasore district on the death of a student in the collapse of a water tank inside the school premises. The NHRC passed the order acting on a petition filed by human rights defender Radhakanta Tripathy. The petitioner had earlier drawn the attention of the commission towards a shocking incident June 28 when a 10-year-old student died after the wall of a water tank collapsed on him inside the school premises at Padmapur in Balasore district. The deceased has been identified as Narayan Tudu, a Class V student of Banchhanidhi English Medium School.

The incident took place when he along with other hostel inmates went to wash his hands near the water tank. He was rescued from the debris of the wall and rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital where doctors declared him dead. Several other students also sustained injuries in the mishap, the petition contended. Tripathy earlier requested the commission to ensure justice in the matter, an independent and impartial investigation of the incident with legal action against the culprits and payment of compensation to the next of kin of the deceased student. The NHRC asked the authorities to ensure needful action and submit ATR to the commission within four weeks.