Bangalore: The National Investigative Agency (NIA) filed Tuesday a chargesheet against 11 Jamaat ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorists, including a Bangladeshi national, for their alleged involvement in criminal conspiracy to commit terror acts, and recruiting people for anti-national activities among others, an official said.

They have been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Arms Act and the Foreigners Act, a NIA spokesperson said.

Najir Sheikh (25), Arif Hussain (24), Asif Ikbal (23), Kador Kazi (33), Habibur Rahaman (28), Mohammad Dilwar Hossain (28), Mustafizur Rahman (39), Adil Sheikh (27), Abdul Karim (21), Mosaraf Hossain (22) and Bangladesh resident Jahidul Islam (40) have been named in the chargesheet filed before a special NIA court here.

The case pertains to seizure of incriminating material last year from a house in this city’s Chikkabanavara area which was rented and used by JMB members, the official said.

The seized items included electrical and electronic items, tools, chemical apparatus, containers among others generally used for making bombs and IEDs. Some 9mm bullets, digital cameras and other incriminating hand written documents were also seized.

Investigation revealed that the accused, members of the JMB, a proscribed terrorist organisation, were involved in a criminal conspiracy to commit terrorist acts or preparation thereof, raising funds by committing dacoities for their terrorist activities, organising terrorist camps and recruiting persons for committing terrorist activities, the official said.

They were also involved in harbouring group members, procurement of explosive and ammunition for anti-national activities, the official said.

Further investigation against absconding accused BD Arif and other suspects whose names surfaced during investigation was underway, the NIA added.

PTI