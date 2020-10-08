Bangalore: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two suspected members of the city-based Islamic State (IS) module. The IS module was allegedly involved in radicalisation of youth and funding their trip to Syria to join the terror outfit.

Ahamed Abdul Cader (40), hailing from Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu and Irfan Nasir (33) from Frazer town here were arrested by the NIA sleuths Wednesday. The NIA action comes weeks after the agency busted the terror module with the arrest of a doctor here.

Continuing with the investigation, the sleuths conducted searches on the premises of Cader and Nasir. They recovered incriminating material and electronic devices from their possession. Cader is a business analyst in a bank in Chennai. Nasir on the other hand, is a rice merchant here, the NIA said in a statement.

The duo was produced before Special NIA Court here, which granted 10 days custody to the agency for interrogation.

During the investigation of a case taken up by the NIA September 19, certain incriminating facts emerged about the ISIS module, the agency said. It got a lead with the arrest of a doctor here. During his examination, names of those who had travelled to Syria in 2013-14 to join IS surfaced.

“Further investigations resulted in busting of a module. It was revealed that Cader, Nasir and their associates were members of Hizb-ut-Tehrir. They had formed a group called ‘Quran Circle’, which radicalized gullible Muslim youth here. The group also funded their visit to conflict zone in Syria to aid and assist the IS terrorists,” the NIA said.

“Two such youth got killed in Syria. Further investigation in the case is continued to unearth the larger conspiracy,” the NIA added.