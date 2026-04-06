Bhubaneswar: National Investigation Agency (NIA) Monday took over the probe into Sundarpada rooftop explosion case in Bhubaneswar.

The blast happened January 27 in the Azad Nagar area of Sundarpada.

The explosion reportedly took place while the prime suspect, Shahnawaz Malik, was “handling” explosive materials on the rooftop of his residence. Both he and his mother succumbed to their injuries later while undergoing treatment.

The NIA has registered a fresh case and taken over the investigation from the Commissionerate Police. Officials are examining multiple angles, including possible terror links, interstate connections, and the accused’s criminal background, sources said.

Sources added that the agency is questioning several individuals in connection with the case. It is also interrogating the accused’s girlfriend to gather further leads.

Further details are awaited.

PNN