New Delhi: A Delhi court Saturday sent former Jammu and Kashmir Independent lawmaker Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Rashid Engineer to National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody till August 14 in a terror funding case involving 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Mohd. Saeed.

Rashid was in the Patiala House Court before Duty Magistrate Dharmendra Singh, who awarded his custody to the terror investigators for four days. The agency, however, demanded Rashid’s 10 days remand.

The terror investigators had quizzed him last week in the matter. He is accused of taking money from Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali.

NIA had registered a case of terror funding two years ago. It said that terror outfits active in Pakistan namely Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen along with ISI had provided funds to separatist leaders to foment trouble in the Valley.

The chargesheet in the matter was filed in January last year.

Several separatist leaders, including Shabbir Shah, Masrat Alam and Asiya Andrabi are also in judicial custody in connection with the case.