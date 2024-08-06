Melbourne: Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley Tuesday said he will step down from the role at the end of the ongoing season (2024-2025) after five years in the job.

Hockley, who served CA for 13 years, had taken over as its chief executive following the resignation of his predecessor Kevin Roberts in 2020.

“This was a difficult decision, however following what promises to be a blockbuster summer and with our five-year strategic plan well progressed, this is the right time to pursue another challenge,” Hockley said in a statement issued by CA.

“This is not the time for goodbyes, as I remain completely focussed on the season ahead and supporting the Board on succession and a smooth transition,” he added.

CA Chair Mike Baird confirmed Hockley’s exit.

“As CEO, Nick navigated the sport through a period of unprecedented challenge during the (Covid) pandemic and has delivered significant growth and stability.

“The timing of Nick’s decision allows the Board to ensure a smooth transition and we will begin the process of finding and appointing his successor shortly,” said Baird.

Hockley was appointed interim CEO of Cricket Australia in June 2020 and then moved to a permanent role a year later.

Hockley joined CA in October 2012 as GM Commercial & Marketing of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015, and since then he remained an integral part of the governing body.