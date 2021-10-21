Panaji: The Crime Branch of Goa Police Thursday arrested a Nigerian national and seized party drugs worth Rs 7.4 lakh, an official said.

The accused identified as Amaechi Ekene was arrested along the north Goa coastal belt and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances act.

“Upon conducting the raid, one Nigerian national Amaechi Ekene was arrested carrying multiple types of drugs namely LSD blots, ecstasy tablets both in commercial quantities and MDMA. Total market value of seized drugs is over Rs 7.4 lakh,” a Goa Police spokesperson said.

IANS