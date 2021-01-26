New Delhi: Thirty-eight officers and men of the Delhi Police have been conferred with the Police Medal for their services. Of them, 17 have been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), three get the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 18 get the Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of Republic Day.

Inspector Pratibha Sharma, who was the investigating officer of the ‘Nirbhaya Case’ has been conferred with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Sharma joined the Delhi Police in 1991 as Head Constable and got selected as Sub-Inspector in 1999. In 2014, she was awarded with the “Asadharan Karya Puruskar” for her meticulous investigation in the ‘Nirbhaya Case’. Not just this case, Sharma has also been involved in conducting more than 230 self-defence programmes for women’s safety.

A team of the Delhi Police in January 2018, comprising Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) G.Ram Gopal Naik, ACP Rajesh Kumar, Inspector Vinay Tyagi and Constable Kuldeep Singh safely rescued a five-year-old child of a Delhi-based businessman after a strenuous and life risking operation of 11 days.

On February 6, 2018, a fierce shootout took place at Shalimar City of Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh. In this shootout, one of the gangsters got injured, while another succumbed to his injuries. These police officers also faced volley of bullets fired by the criminals. Three of these are among the 17 policemen who have been conferred with the Police Medal for Gallantry.

DCP Special cell Sanjeev Kumar Yadav and Pramod Singh Kushwah, have also been conferred the Police Medal for Gallantry.

Neeraj Thakur, Special CP, gets the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service along with ACP Ritambra Prakash and Sub-Inspector Suresh Kumar.

DCP Rajesh Deo, who was in-charge of two SITs investigating the recent north east riots cases, has been conferred the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.