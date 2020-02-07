New Delhi: The Supreme Court said Friday it will hear February 11 the Centre’s plea challenging the Delhi High Court’s verdict that had dismissed its petition against the stay on the execution of the four Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case convicts.

A bench headed by Justice R Bhanumathi did not heed to the request of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was seeking issuance of notice to the four convicts on the Centre’s plea, stating that it would further delay the matter.

The bench, also comprising justices Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna told Mehta that it would hear him February 11 and it may consider whether notice was required to be issued to the convicts.

At the outset, Mehta told the court that the ‘nation’s patience is being tested’ in the matter and bench will have to lay down a law on the issue.

The four convicts Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31) are currently lodged in Tihar jail.

Pawan has not yet filed a curative petition – the last and final legal remedy available to a person which is decided in-chamber. Pawan also has the option of filing a mercy plea.

The date of execution, first fixed for January 22 in Tihar jail, was later postponed for 6.00am February 1 by a January 17 court order.

Agencies