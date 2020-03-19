New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday said it will hear at 2.30 pm plea of Mukesh Singh, one of the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, challenging a Delhi High Court order which rejected his claim that he was not in the city when at the time of crime December 16, 2012.

The high court had Wednesday said there were no grounds to interfere in the detailed and reasoned order of the trial court.

The trial court Tuesday dismissed Mukesh Singh’s plea and asked the Bar Council of India to appropriately sensitise his counsel.

Meanwhile, wife of Akshay Singh, another death-row convict in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, fainted outside the Patiala House Court Thursday saying that she and her minor son be hanged too.

“I want justice too. Kill me too. I don’t want to live. My husband is innocent. Why is the society after us?” she cried hysterically outside the court.

“We were living with the hope that we will get justice but we are being killed everyday for the past seven years,” she said.

Singh’s wife, who beat herself with sandals, was consoled by lawyers outside. The counsel for the victim’s parents said however that the convict does not deserve leniency.

“Akshay was a member of our society. Everybody is pained for unnatural deaths, but Akshay does not deserve leniency,” the lawyer said.

A trial court had March 5 issued fresh death warrants for March 20 at 5.30 am, as the date for the execution of convicts Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay (31).

The court was Thursday informed that no legal remedies of any of the four convicts in the were pending in any of the courts. PTI