Port of Spain: India and Trinidad and Tobago have inked six agreements to boost cooperation in several sectors, including infrastructure and pharmaceuticals, following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart from the Caribbean nation, Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

In the meeting held Friday, Prime Minister Modi announced a decision by India to issue Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards up to the sixth generation of the Indian diaspora of Trinidad and Tobago, where over 40 per cent of the population is of Indian origin.

Modi landed in Port of Spain Thursday in the second leg of his five-nation tour.

It is the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister to this Caribbean island nation since 1999.

In their talks, Modi and Bissessar also explored potential collaboration in areas of defence, agriculture, healthcare and digital transformation, unified payments interface (UPI) and capacity building.

Significantly, Trinidad and Tobago reaffirmed its full support to India for a permanent membership of an expanded United Nations Security Council, according to a joint statement released Saturday.

The six MoUs will provide for deeper cooperation between India and Trinidad and Tobago in the fields of pharmacopoeia, quick-impact projects, culture, sports and diplomatic training, among others.

The pact on sports is aimed at fostering training, talent exchange, infrastructure development, and joint capacity building. PM Modi also reiterated his offer to train aspiring young women cricketers from Trinidad and Tobago in India.

Delving into pressing global issues, Modi and Bissessar reaffirmed the need for comprehensive reforms in the United Nations, including expansion of the UN Security Council, to better reflect current realities.

“While recognising the rising geopolitical tensions and global conflicts, both leaders called for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward,” the joint statement said.

It was also agreed that India would support Trinidad and Tobago’s candidature for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the period 2027-28, and the island nation would support New Delhi’s bid for the period 2028-29.

“The landmark visit of the prime minister to Trinidad and Tobago has given a boost to the special ties between the countries,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

In her remarks during the delegation-level talks, Bissesar noted that PM Modi’s “landmark visit” to Trinidad and Tobago will reinvigorate the deep-rooted bilateral ties between the two countries.

On his part, PM Modi expressed appreciation for Trinidad and Tobago’s strong support and solidarity to the people of India in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

“The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

PM Modi also met Christine Carla Kangaloo, the president of Trinidad and Tobago.

In a social media post, Modi said a new momentum was added to the friendship between India and Trinidad and Tobago.

“Thank you, Trinidad & Tobago. The moments here will never be forgotten. We’ve added new momentum to the India-Trinidad & Tobago friendship. My gratitude to President Christine Carla Kangaloo, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the government and people of this wonderful nation,” he said.

Several announcements to foster bilateral ties, including the offer of an OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) card to the sixth generation of the people of Indian origin in the Caribbean nation, were made.

The MEA said Modi and Bissesar agreed to work together for greater solidarity among the countries of the Global South and to strengthen India-CARICOM partnership.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is an intergovernmental organisation of 15 member states in the Caribbean region, having the primary objective to promote economic integration and cooperation among the members.

“Both leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. They called upon greater cooperation to deal with contemporary challenges such as climate change, disaster management, and cybersecurity,” the MEA said.

On PM Modi’s meeting with President Kangaloo, the MEA said it was marked by warmth and a reaffirmation of the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations.

“The prime minister congratulated President Kangaloo on receiving the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award this year and expressed deep appreciation for her distinguished public service,” it said.

“The two leaders reflected on the enduring bonds shared by the two countries, anchored by strong people-to-people ties,” it added.

The MEA said PM Modi invited Bissessar to visit India, which she accepted.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi addressed the parliament of the Caribbean nation and spoke about the cricket connection between the two countries.

“There is a natural warmth in the connection between our two countries. I must say, Indians are among the most passionate fans of the West Indies cricket team! We cheer for them with all our heart, except when they are playing against India,” he said.

Modi also lauded the contribution of Indian-origin people to Trinidad and Tobago’s development journey.

“From politics to poetry, cricket to commerce, calypso to chutney, they contribute to every field. They are an integral part of the vibrant diversity that you all respect.”

“Together, you have built a nation that lives its motto: ‘Together we aspire, together we achieve’,” Modi said.

