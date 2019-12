New Delhi: The 2012 gang rape case convict Vinay Sharma has written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking withdrawal of his mercy petition.

Sharma through his counsel A.P. Singh wrote to the President Saturday requesting him that he be allowed to withdraw the mercy petition, claiming that the mercy plea sent to the President by the Ministry of Home Affairs was not signed by him. Singh alleged there was a conspiracy as he has not yet filed a curative petition.