Mumbai: Two years since it left audiences clutching at a cliffhanger in its first season, Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2 is ticking again. Released on Prime Video on November 9, the psychological crime thriller has garnered an impressive IMDb rating of 8.9/10 so far.

Season 2 is packed with double the action, suspense and thrill, capped with an engaging storyline and performance by an ensemble cast.

Most of the cast members have been vocal about their characters in Season 2; now, South Indian multi-lingual star Nithya Menen, who reprises her role as Abha Sabharwal, shared her views on the second instalment of the franchise.

Menen said: “First, I feel lucky to have been a part of the Breathe franchise and work with immensely talented people on set. I have been a part of the team for a few years now and the first instalment of Breathe: Into the Shadows’ was a special experience undoubtedly.”

“Audiences from across the globe showered immense love and appreciation, but while we were soaking it all in, the pressure of making the sequel even better was something that had all our focus on because, with good content comes great responsibility.”

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the eight-episode original series is directed by Mayank Sharma, who has also co-written Season 2 alongside Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi, and Abhijeet Deshpande.

“In Season 2 every character has evolved beautifully, adding to the mysteries and suspense that kept the audiences hooked to the series,” Menen continued.

Menen thanked Mayank Sharma for “making my character Abha Sabharwal so impactful that even after two years my character is being recognised and lauded by the audience.”

And she added: “This season sees Abha caught up in mind games as she tries to untangle the threatening mystery set up in the series and to keep her family safe.”

Apart from the plot that kept fans fascinated and engaged, its star-studded cast has also won hearts with their solid performances.

The psychological crime thriller returns after two years with Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur reprising their roles, while Naveen Kasturia joined the team as Victor in Season 2.