Patna: Apart from Nitish Kumar who will take oath as the Bihar Chief Minister and 13 Ministers from NDA parties will be sworn in by Governor Phagu Chauhan here Monday afternoon.

Apart from Nitish Kumar, Tarkishore Prasad (Deputy CM), Ashok Chaudhary, Vijay Chaudhary, Mewa Lal Chaudhary, Bijendra Yadav, Renu Devi, Mangal Pandey, Prem Kumar, Samrat Chaudhary, Nitish Mishra, Nandkishore Yadav, VIP President Mukesh Sahani, and Hindustani Awam Morcha President Jitan Ram Manjhi’s son Santosh Kumar Sharan are to be sworn in at a ceremony scheduled at 4.30 pm at the Governor’s House.

Even as a Pro-Tem Speaker is to be sworn in, it is not yet clear if he or she will be from among these persons or not.

On Sunday, Nitish Kumar was chosen as leader of the NDA by the newly elected MLAs and MLCs of all four parties which are alliance partners.

Nitish Kumar presented the list of all 125 MLAs to Governor Phagu Chauhan on Sunday, after which Chauhan invited him to form the new government.