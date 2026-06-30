Raurkela: Researchers at the National Institute of Technology, Raurkela (NITR) have developed a smart wound dressing that reduces pain during dressing changes, lowers the risk of infection and promotes faster healing, offering an affordable alternative to conventional cotton gauze. Led by Prof. Prasoon Kumar, assistant professor in the Department of Biotechnology and Medical Engineering, the research addresses a key limitation of traditional cotton gauze, which often adheres to wounds, damages newly formed tissue during removal and increases the risk of infection.

The smart dressing combines chitosan-coated cotton gauze with an electrospun nanofibrous layer infused with curcumin, a natural antimicrobial compound. Placed between the wound and the gauze, the layer reduces direct contact with the wound, making dressing changes less painful while protecting newly formed tissue. The nanofibrous layer also provides sustained release of curcumin, helping maintain a cleaner wound environment, prevent bacterial growth and support tissue regeneration. “Our laboratory studies showed that the dressing significantly reduced wound adhesion compared with conventional cotton gauze. The sustained release of curcumin provides antibacterial protection, while the nanofibrous layer supports cellular growth and tissue regeneration,” Kumar said.

The dressing is designed using simple, scalable and cost-effective fabrication methods. While a conventional 10 cm × 4 m cotton gauze roll costs about INR 30, the smart dressing of a similar size is expected to cost around INR 50-60 when produced commercially. The findings were published in Emergent Materials. The research team plans to patent the technology and collaborate with industry partners to conduct clinical trials and support commercialisation.