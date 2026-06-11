Nandapur: A joint inspection by revenue, forest and police offi cials has confi rmed that a disputed plantation site on Ghatiguda Hill near the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border falls with in Andhra Pradesh territory and not within Odisha’s jurisdiction.

The inquiry was conducted following complaints lodged May 27 by residents of Ghatiguda village and Khinbar Panchayatsarpanch Bhima Khil.

They had alleged that authorities from Andhra Pradesh were carrying out plantation activities inside forest land adjoining the village in Nandapur block of Koraput district. Nandapur Tahsildar De babrata Maharana, along with Revenue Supervisor Somanath Muduli, Revenue Inspector Rinku Burudi, Forester Go pinath Pangi, Padua police station offi cer-in-charge Tu na Pidika and Assistant Soil Conservation Officer Krushna Chandra Senapati, visited the site Wednesday, and carried out a boundary verification exercise.

After examining the area, officials informed villagers that the plantation site was located beyond Odisha’s territorial boundary and formed part of Andhra Pradesh.

The Tahsildar also identified the state boundary on the ground and advised residents to remain vigilant and help safeguard Odisha’s land.

During the demarcation process, several residents from Maliput village in Andhra Pradesh were also present.

Officials reportedly showed them the boundary line and advised them not to cross into Odisha territory under the pretext of plantation activities or agricultural operations.

The clarification has eased concerns among local residents regarding alleged encroachment on Odisha land.