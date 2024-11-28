Mumbai: Actress Aishwarya Rai sparked curiosity after her name appeared without the ‘Bachchan’ surname during a prestigious event in Dubai. The film star attended the Global Women’s Forum, where she captivated the audience with her speech on innovation and determination.

Clad in a striking bright blue ensemble with silver embellishments, Aishwarya was introduced as “Aishwarya Rai—International Star” in videos shared by the official Instagram account of Dubai Women Establishment. The omission of the ‘Bachchan’ surname did not go unnoticed by netizens, fueling ongoing speculation about her marital status.

The divorce rumours began when Aishwarya attended a high-profile wedding solo, accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya, while her husband Abhishek Bachchan was seen attending with his family members, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Adding to the speculation, Abhishek reportedly liked an Instagram post hinting at divorce and was linked to actress Nimrat Kaur, his co-star from Dasvi.

Amid the mounting chatter, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan addressed the situation indirectly through a cryptic blog post.

“It takes immense courage, conviction, and sincerity to be different and believe in its presence in life… I rarely speak about family because that is my domain, and its privacy is maintained by me,” he wrote.

In a carefully worded response, the megastar criticized the spread of unverified information and the subtle use of question marks to create doubt.

“Speculations are speculations… they are speculated untruths, without verification. Verifications are sought by seekers to authenticate their business and profession. But untruths… or selected question-marked information… sow seeds of suspicion,” Amitabh wrote, hinting at the impact of such rumours on his family.

While the Bachchan family remains tight-lipped, the online buzz shows no signs of slowing down.

