Joda: The rehabilitation and reengagement of labourers who had been working in mines did not figure at a meeting of deputy director of mines (Joda) Salil Kumar Behera with eight new leaseholders here Thursday.

Days after auction of mines under Joda mining circle in Keonjhar, the deputy director of mines deliberated on various issues related to statutory clearances, letters of intent and submission of documents before the mines start operations from April 1, 2020.

However, rehabilitation and reengagement of labourers who had been working in those mines have been a major issue in the area.

Over this issue, some labour unions had staged protests and even warned of intensifying their agitation a couple of weeks ago.

Labour unions had pointed out that the new leaseholders will take several months to obtain mandatory clearances. As a result, the labourers may lose their jobs till the new leaseholders start mining operations. Members of the labour unions said, before auctioning the mines, the government should think of rehabilitating the workers. However, the issue did not come up for discussion at the meeting.

Representatives of leaseholders like JSW, ArcellorMittal, Agrasen Sponge, Jagat Janani, Shyam Ores, Narvoram Power and Sponge Limited, Kasvi International participated in the meeting.

Before operation of mines, the state government will provide letters of intent to new leaseholders. Only after meeting all terms and conditions leaseholders will be allowed to run the mines.

Some statutory terms will be given to leaseholders in two years.

On the other hand, the former leaseholders who have failed to retain their lease have been told to vacate their extracted and stocked iron ores from the mines within six months.

