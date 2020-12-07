New York: No explosives were found onboard a flight of Russia’s Aeroflot airline, which arrived from Moscow at the John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) here, a media report said Monday.

“There was a threat of a foreign object onboard, the information is false, everything has been checked, the plane is being prepared for departure, we will start boarding soon,” Xinhua news agency quoted the Sputnik news report that cited a, Aeroflot spokesperson as saying.

According to the report, the departure of the Aeroflot plane back to Moscow, initially scheduled for 5.40 p.m. on Sunday, had been delayed by over five hours.

A spokesperson for the Russian embassy in the US was quoted by an earlier media repor that police were searching the Aeroflot plane that landed at around 3.45 p.m. on Sunday at the airport on Sunday for explosives after reports of a bomb threat.

A representative of Port Authority Police told the media that all passengers have disembarked the plane, said the report.

