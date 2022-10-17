Dhenkanal: Days after the death of two tuskers in Dhenkanal and Angul districts, the decomposed carcass of yet another tusker was recovered near Mahulpada village under Sadar forest range and Sadar police limits in the district, Sunday. Forest officials suspect that the animal aged around 20 might have died after a fight with another tusker. However, what is surprising that one of its two tusks was missing when the carcass was recovered.

On being informed, forest officials reached the spot and launched an investigation into the death of the animal and its missing tusk. When contacted, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Prakash Chand Gogineni confirmed the development stating that the animal might have died after a heavy fight with another tusker. The incident might have occurred three days back when the tusker trespassed into the Sadar forest range from the Kapilash wildlife sanctuary.

A formal investigation will be conducted Monday which will help in ascertaining the death of the animal, he added. Notably, there is no let-up in elephant deaths in the state. Two days back an elephant was electrocuted after coming in contact with live wires laid to kill wild boars and other animals at Rankia under Bhuban forest range in Dhenkanal district while the carcass of another tusker was recovered from a jungle near Mundapada village under this forest range of Athamallik forest division in neighbouring Angul district, Saturday