Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that there was no need for negotiations with the opposition to end the Azadi March sit-in if his resignation remained the key demand, the media reported citing sources.

Chief of Pakistan’s opposition party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and his thousands of supporters have camped in Islamabad demanding the resignation of Khan. A government constituted committee has held parleys with opposition leaders multiple times but nothing has come out of it.

Rehman has clarified that Khan will have to resign. The report claimed that the opposition leader has also said that he doesn’t want to do “time-pass” by talking to the committee. The sources said that the committee members met with the Prime Minister and informed him about the conditions of the opposition to end the protest.

Khan said that every time they are talking about resignation. If resignation is their sole condition than there is no need to talk.