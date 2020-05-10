Many types of products are there in the market to enhance the beauty of skin. But if the body is not healthy from inside, then even an expensive cream will be ineffective.

If you want natural glow on the face, then definitely include these things in your food. Their daily intake will enhance the skin from inside and you will always be glowing. Let us know things to eat that will enhance the skin.

Sometimes wrinkles appear on the face at young age due to lack of anti-oxidants in the skin. Antioxidant foods prevent the loss of free radicals. To avoid wrinkles, eat black berries, strawberries. Include grains, pulses, fresh and raw fruits, green leafy vegetables, meat and fish in the meal.

There is nothing better than water to get rid of facial spots. It helps to flush out the toxins from the body. Plenty of water brings glow and tightness in the skin. To make the face look bright and glowing, it is important to drink water as its benefits damaged cells, which is also helpful in preventing wrinkles.

Vitamin C is the most important element for our skin. If this element is deficient, then the skin becomes dry and radiant. To meet Vitamin C deficiency, include lemon, amla, sprouted lentils, citrus fruits in the diet. Vitamin C is helpful in improving skin flexibility and collagen.

Vitamin E is helpful in increasing beauty. Vitamin E and zinc provide moisture and radiance to dry skin, which are found in sea food, avocado, nuts and beans, flax seed, soybean, cowpea. Omega-3 fats are rich in fish, which returns the lost moisture of the skin.