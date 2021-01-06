Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra Wednesday said no case of bird flu has been detected in the state so far. However, he asked concerned officials to intensify surveillance activities.

Reviewing the possible bird flu scenario in the state, Mahapatra said around 11,000 samples from different areas have been tested for H5N1, but, no case has been found positive. Till today there has been no outbreak of the disease in Odisha, he said.

The Chief Secretary has also stated that the state administration is ready to counter and control any possible outbreak.

He directed the officials concerned to form Rapid Response Teams at State and district-level for mitigating any possible outbreak.

Fisheries and Animal Resources Development secretary Raghu Prasad said the virus being transmitted through migratory birds.

From the migratory birds, it spread to crow and then poultry birds. This year, over 12 lakh birds arrived at Chilika and nearly 97,000 at Bhitarkanika. The government is keeping a close eye on their movement, he said.

