Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is well prepared to tackle situations relating to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) while the state has not reported any positive case so far, said a health official Friday.

The official said the government has taken several steps including creation of isolation wards at different medical colleges and hospitals to treat the patients.

With the increase of suspected coronavirus patients in the state, the Centre has assured to set up a COVID 19 testing facility at Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar, said a statement from Health department.

Odisha Health Minister has also written a letter to the Union Health Minister requesting him to set up another testing facility at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, the statement said.

Besides creating isolation wards, airports at Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda were put on alert for the screening of patients suspected of being infected with coronavirus.

Till date 129 travellers who have returned from Corona affected countries after January 15 have been identified by the state surveillance system and kept under home quarantine as per the guideline, said a statement.

Odisha has not reported any positive case so far, it said.

The state government has issued advisory for the public to deal with the coronavirus.

It asked the people to avoid hugging, shaking hands while greeting and keep their workplace clean to deal with coronavirus infection.

The government asked the employers to ensure workplace cleanliness.

It has also issued an advisory to schools to create awareness among students about common preventive interventions like hand hygiene and respiratory etiquettes.

Meanwhile, an Irish national suspected to be infected with coronavirus, who reportedly went missing from SCB Medical College, was found at a hotel in Bhubaneswar Friday.

The Irish man was suspected of being infected with the coronavirus after he underwent screening at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar here Thursday, said sources.

The concerned Irish national is in a private hotel in Bhubaneswar and the health authorities are in touch with him, informed Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi.

