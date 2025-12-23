Bhubaneswar: In a bid to protect the environment and ensure compliance with the Motor Vehicles Act rules, the Odisha Transport Department has decided to deny fuel at petrol pumps to vehicles that do not possess a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.

A high-level meeting in this regard was held Monday at the Regional Transport Office, Bhubaneswar-1, chaired by Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur.

Representatives from major oil companies and petroleum dealer associations participated in the discussion.

Officials said the move would be implemented after an extensive public awareness campaign lasting at least 15 days, aimed at informing vehicle owners about the mandatory requirement of valid pollution certificates.

The petrol pumps will begin denying fuel to non-compliant vehicles only after the completion of awareness campaign.

“The objective is not to create inconvenience for citizens, but to protect the environment and ensure lawful compliance,” officials said, adding that environmental protection is a collective responsibility.

As part of the initiative, pollution testing centres will be asked to place stickers on vehicles clearly mentioning the validity of their PUC certificates.

Petrol pump employees and the general public will also be sensitized through awareness programmes on how pollution certificates will be verified.

The Transport Department clarified that all petrol and diesel vehicles, including BS-IV and BS-VI models, must carry valid pollution certificates.

Verification has already been integrated into the state’s e-detection system at toll gates.