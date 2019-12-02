Dhenkanal: Traffic snarls in Dhenkanal town have gone out of control despite the execution of Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019, thereby causing difficulties to local commuters.

Similar situations are also prevailing in other towns of the district. Although, violation of major traffic rules is being handled hard-handedly from Sunday onwards, except extended relief on documents; nobody seems to bother about the existing traffic snarls here, locals said.

According to sources, lack of proper coordination between the pavement walkers and vehicle drivers; inadequate public awareness on traffic rules and rash driving by youngsters in rush areas of town are said to be the main causes behind this growing menace. On the other hand, excessive political pressure is exerted on police authorities, which hampers effective monitoring of observance of traffic rules.

However, the 40-km-long stretch of road connecting Dhenkanal with Kamakhyanagar, which is maintained by public works department (PWD), has turned out to be a deathtrap. There are no signages at accident-prone locations to create awareness, locals added.

The stretch of road has resulted in six deaths in a span of six months, leaving many others injured. Careless and rash driving on Sankarpur-Bhapur-Angul-Sambalpur road poses a serious threat to the commuters. Similarly, the busiest Kunjakanta area of Dhenkanal town sees severe traffic-jam.

Two persons have died in road accidents in Kunjakanta area. Stringent and exemplary actions are not being taken against rash and careless drivers, despite a rise in accident cases. If the devastating traffic condition of Dhenkanal district is not taken care of in the future days, local people will get down to roads, residents warned.

Given that Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 has introduced heavy fines for drunken driving, driving without licence, driving without authentic documents, rash and dangerous driving and over-speeding.

The Act also promises to protect those people who render emergency medical or non-medical assistance to a victim of an accident, from any civil or criminal liability. Minimum compensation for death or grievous injury due to hit and run has been increased substantially.

