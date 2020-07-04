Panaji: Two days after the resumption of tourism activity in the state, Goa Health Secretary Nila Mohanan, here on Saturday, said no visiting tourists had tested positive for coronavirus.

“There are no case yet of tourists who have come to Goa,” Mohanan said.

The Goa government on Friday had issued fresh SOP and guidelines for tourists, which included producing a mandatory Covid-19 certificate at entry points or compulsory testing at the time of entry.

Saturday, Goa reported 108 Covid-19 cases — the highest in a day — taking the tally of active cases to 855.

Keeping in mind the rise in cases over the last two weeks, the state Health Ministry said the campus of the state’s top engineering institution, Goa Engineering College, was being converted into a Covid Care Centre, along with another indoor stadium, maintained by the state government.

Mohanan also said the state government was exploring options to enhance the existing network of ambulance services. “Even at the state executive committee meeting, we discussed about the need to enhance the number of ambulances and we are working on several options,” Mohanan said.

IANS