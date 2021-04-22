Bhubaneswar: With a view to ensuring seamless traffic movement, the state government has finalised the much waited alignment of the Capital Region Ring Road (CRRR) which would bypass Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the alignment of the ring road, Works department sources said here Thursday. The department has set a target to complete the project within 30 months.

The project will be implemented by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the state government has decided to provide Rs 600 crore to the NHAI towards the cost of land acquisition for taking up this project, the source said.

“The alignment for CRRR has been approved by state government. The estimated land acquisition cost for the project is Rs 1,200 crore of which the state would provide 50 per cent. The civil work cost of the project will be around Rs 2,500 crore,” said NHAI chief general manger, Odisha, RK Panda.

The ring road that would originate from near Rameswar will be built bypassing Khurda town, Bhubaneswar, Athagarh town, Cuttack town and Choudwar town. It will be a 112.2km long 6-lane carriageway. The department has set a target to complete the project within 30 months.

Once the project is completed, heavy vehicles and other traffic can directly move towards Angul-Sambalpur route and also Bhadrak-Balasore line bypassing major towns like Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, Panda said. CRRR alignment will provide an impetus to socio-economic growth of capital region while ensuring minimal impact on forest areas and eco-sensitive zones. The proposed ring road is expected to improve road communication between the twin cities and lessen the number of accidents and travel time.