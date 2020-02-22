Nabarangpur: People of the district have long demanded a check on the ever-growing noise pollution. However, despite the efforts of the district administration, the situation continues to remain the same, a report said.

National Highway-26 passes through Nabarangpur town. Several temples of Jagannath, Bhandara Gharani, Hanuman, Satya Narayan and Balaji exist along roadsides. In the absence of adequate parking facilities, devotees coming to these temples park their vehicles on the national highway. As NH-26 and its connecting service roads are narrow, vehicles passing by the highway cause excessive noise pollution.

Roads here are often jammed due to marriage processions during which fire crackers are blasted and DJ bands are played thereby causing high decibel sound.

Secretary of local lawyers’ association Ram Prasad Patra said, “We have brought this up in writing to the knowledge of the District Collector, sub-collector and superintendent of police several times. However, no action has been taken in this regard.”

As matriculation examination is under way, students find it difficult to cope with the situation. Elderly persons and patients suffer from restlessness due to noise pollution, senior people alleged.

Police should give permission for marriage processions, DJ bands and cracker blasting on condition that they will abide by noise pollution social activists opined.