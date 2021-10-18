New Delhi: HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, Monday launched a new rugged smartphone Nokia XR20 in the Indian market.

The Nokia XR20 will be available at Rs 46,999 in ultra-blue and granite colour options across leading offline retail stores, e-commerce platforms and Nokia.com. The smartphone will be available for pre-booking from October 20-29 and the sales will start from October 30.

Customers who pre-book the smartphone can avail free gifts such as a Nokia Power Earbuds Lite worth Rs 3,599, and one year of screen protection plan.

“The consumer expectation from a premium smartphone is not only for advanced features but also the longevity of the device. The Nokia XR20 is a life-proof smartphone that has been designed and built to survive through the frequent drops, splashes and tumbles of daily usage. It’s a device which consumers can love, trust and keep for a long time without worrying about its maintenance,” Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global, said in a statement.

According to the company, the brand new life-proof Nokia XR20 smartphone has been built to last with military grade resilience paired with four years of monthly security updates, the latest software upgrades for up to three years and future-proofed 5G.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.67-inch 1080p LCD display 60Hz refresh rate with a hole punch cut-out.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 system-on-chip paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has two cameras on the back with a 48MP main and another 13MP ultra-wide angle. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie shooter.

The smartphone houses a 4,630mAh battery with 18W wired and 15W wireless charging and runs Android 11 software.