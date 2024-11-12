Dubai: Pakistan spinner Noman Ali and New Zealand all-rounder Melie Kerr have bagged the ICC Player of the Month award for October in men’s and women’s category respectively, Tuesday.

Noman edged out South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada and New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner to claim the monthly award, and become the first men’s winner from Pakistan since Babar Azam was rewarded in August last year.

Noman played a major role in helping Pakistan to a thrilling 2-1 ICC World Test Championship series triumph over England during October, with the left-armer picking up a total of 20 wickets at an average of 13.85 across two Test match victories.

Noman paid tribute to his teammates, who helped Pakistan fight back from an early defeat to clinch the series against England. “I am delighted to be named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month and deeply grateful to all my teammates who helped me put my best performances forward to help Pakistan win a historic home Test series against England. It is always exciting to be a part of such memorable wins for your country,” he said.

On the other hand, Melie outclassed South Africa’s captain Laura Wolvaardt and West Indies’ Deandra Dottin to claim the month accolade.

Melie was the standout performer throughout October, playing a key role in New Zealand’s victory as they claimed their first ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. She was honoured with both the Player of the Final and Player of the Tournament awards. She later continued her form during New Zealand’s tour of India.

In total, Melie scored 160 runs and picked up 19 wickets from just seven appearances in the month of October, making her the ICC Women’s Player of the Month. This marks the second time the Kiwi all-rounder has won the award, having previously claimed it in February 2022.

“It’s an honour to receive this award as there are so many world-class cricketers around the world who are also deserving of this,” a thrilled Kerr said after accepting her award. For me, it’s a special month with the World Cup win and something that means so much to myself, the team, coaches along the way, NZ and my family. Without these people I wouldn’t be able to do what I am doing,” she said.