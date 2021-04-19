Bareilly (UP): Poll violence doesn’t occur in West Bengal, it happens in Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh (UP) too. A former village head was killed and seven others were injured in a clash between two groups. The clash related to the panchayat polls took place in the Bhojipura area here, police said Monday.

SP (city) Ravindra Kumar said the incident took place in Viviapur village Sunday night. Electoral rivalry led to a verbal dispute between two groups and subsequently, it escalated and arms and sharp-edged weapons were used, informed Kumar.

Four persons of one group were injured. One of them, identified as Mahendra, was attacked with sharp-edged weapons. He had a bullet injury as well, Kumar said. The body of former village pradhan (head) Narendra, 45, of another group was found in a jungle Monday morning. Three persons of his group were also injured and are currently undergoing treatment in a local hospital.

Police personnel have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order, the SP said. Voting for the panchayat polls in Bareilly was held in the first phase April 15.