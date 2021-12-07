Sambalpur/Jajpur/Angul: Apprehensions regarding the spread of the Omicron variety of Covid-19 in VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla in Sambalpur district was laid to rest after reports of RT-PCR test of 12 students ruled out the presence of virus in the hospital, Tuesday.

However, two out of 12 students who underwent the test for Covid-19 have tested positive for the Delta variant of the virus, while the remaining 10 students were found suffering from mild presence of the Delta variant, Professor Jayshree Dora, principal of VIMSAR, said. She added that the health condition of all the affected students is stable.

The student and staff have heaved a sigh of relief after receiving the test report. Earlier, as many as 75 persons including students, staff and nurses had tested positive for the Delta variant of the virus. The district administration had then declared five hostels of VIMSAR as containment zones. The restrictions are still in place in the medical college and hospital.

Meanwhile, nine girl students of the Kasturba Government Girls’ High School were infected with the virus at Dasarathpur area in Jajpur district. Similarly, 10 students of a Girls’ High School at Balipata panchayat in Angul district also tested positive for the virus.

As per precautionary measure, all the affected have been put under isolation, while all students and employees, including teachers of the school, have undergone Covid-19 test. This apart, sanitisation work has been carried out on the school premises to prevent further spread of the virus, said Chakravarti Singh Rathore, Jajpur Collector.

Meanwhile, 10 girl students of Panchayat High School in Balipata panchayat of Angul district have tested positive during antigen test. Covid tests of the students were conducted after many of them displayed the symptoms. Following this, the students tested positive for the Covid-19 virus during the antigen test.

The antigen test result of 10 girl students staying in a hostel was positive. They have undergone an RT-PCR test whose results are awaited, while contact tracing is being carried out by authorities, Siddharth Shankar Swain, Angul Collector said.

PNN